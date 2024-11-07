Darnold and Vikings ready for Week 10 road trip to Jacksonville

The Minnesota Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-13 win over the Colts. The Vikings hit the road for three straight starting in Jacksonville this Sunday.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 290 yards, and three touchdowns against the Colts, but he turned the ball over three times, two interceptions, and a fumble.

Darnold talked about his turnovers to the media Wednesday afternoon.

“At the end of the day, I need to make smarter decisions,” Darnold said. “I just have to continue to use my eyes and my feet, and go through my progressions and continue to trust that.”

The Vikings are at Jacksonville on Sunday, with a noon kickoff.