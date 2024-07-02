Q&A: Overtime Elite GM, former Timberwolf Damien Wilkins on new Wolves guard Rob Dillingham

After a 10-year NBA career, including a season with the Timberwolves, Damien Wilkins is now the general manager and head of basketball for Overtime Elite in Atlanta. OTE provides players a high school education and a pathway to becoming a professional.

One of the players OTE has helped develop is new Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham. He spent his senior year in Atlanta before transitioning to Kentucky for one season.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Wilkins, via Google Hangout, to learn all about Dillingham.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Wilkins***

The 6-foot-1, 164-pound Dillingham averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 23.3 minutes per game in his one year for the Wildcats, while making 44.4% of his 3-point attempts. The native of North Carolina is a shot creator and dynamic scorer who can give the Timberwolves some needed production off the bench.

The Timberwolves acquired Dillingham, the 8th overall pick, in a trade with the Spurs. San Antonio gets a pick swap in 2030 and the Wolves’ first round pick in 2031.