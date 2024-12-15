Curtis twins lead St. Louis Park to 90-67 win against Park Center

Marley and Micah Curtis helped No. 8 St. Louis Park soar to a 90-67 win over Park Center at the Breakdown Big Stage Classic.

The Curtis twins, committed to North Dakota, combined for 59 points in the commanding win. Micah Curtis scored a game-high 32 points and his brother Marley added 27.

Park Center hung around in the first half, 35-32, thanks to 11 points from Emmanual Jentzen. It was outdone, however, by Micah Curtis’s strong 15 points battling through contact around the rim.

St. Louis Park blew the Pirates away in the second half outscoring them 55-35 in the final 18 minutes.

Xavier Frelix left his mark on the game for the Pirates with 20 points to lead Park Center.

The Curtis crew continued to dominate and have Arsenio Richardson’s St. Louis Park team 4-0.

The Orioles are undefeated heading into two big tests in No. 4 Wayzata and No. 2 Hopkins next week.