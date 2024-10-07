Cretin-Derham Hall big Tommy Ahneman details commitment to Notre Dame

Cretin-Derham Hall senior 6-foot-10 center Tommy Ahneman recently committed to Notre Dame, bypassing offers from the Gophers, Nebraska, and others.

He’s a four-star recruit, considered one of the top-150 players nationally in the 2025 Class.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Ahneman recently to hear about his commitment and his move to the Raiders — he’s the reigning North Dakota player of the year, helping lead Sheyenne high school in West Fargo, N.D. to a state title.

A big reason for Ahneman’s move to St. Paul is one of his parents had a new job opportunity.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Ahneman***

Ahneman is joining a loaded Raiders roster that includes D-1 recruits junior guard JoJo Mitchell and sophomore wing Ty Schlagel.

Ahneman was scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota last weekend. He played in the summer for Howard Pulley.