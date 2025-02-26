Concordia-St. Paul women’s basketball reaction to winning first conference title since ’18-’19 season

The Concordia-St. Paul women’s basketball team won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season championship over the weekend. This is the seventh NSIC regular season championship in program history and the sixth excluding divisional championships.

KSTP Sports was on campus on Monday and spoke with 10th-year head coach Amanda Johnson, senior center Lindsey Becher (Mounds View HS), and junior guard Lydia Haack (Elk River HS).

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Johnson, Becher, and Haack***

Concordia-St. Paul’s 26-2 regular season record marks the most wins in program history. This is the first time the Golden Bears have won 20 games in a season in conference play.

This is the first NSIC Regular Season Championship for the Golden Bears since 2018-19 when the team won the South Division. The Golden Bears last won the overall NSIC regular season championship in 2012-13.

The No. 1 seed Golden Bears will start play in the NSIC Tournament on Saturday.

Concordia-St. Paul sports information contributed to this report