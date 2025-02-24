Concordia-St. Paul men’s basketball celebrating first conference title with eyes on bigger prizes

For the first time in program history, the Concordia-St. Paul men’s basketball program is the champion of the Northern Sun Conference.

It is a shared title, with Southwest Minnesota State also finishing 16-6 in conference play. The Golden Bears won the seeding tiebreaker with the Mustangs based on the conference’s point rating system, securing the top overall seed in the upcoming NSIC Tournament and a first-round bye.

KSTP Sports caught up on Monday with 5th-year head coach Matt Fletcher, senior guard Antwan Kimmons (Tartan HS), and senior guard/forward Marcus Skeete.

***Click the video box to watch interviews with Fletcher, Kimmons, and Skeete***

In 17 of the Golden Bears’ 28 games, Kimmons has scored 20+ points. He led the conference by a wide margin in scoring. The former Tartan high school star detailed his transition from D-1 Northern Iowa, which wasn’t always great like it is now.

Skeete, barely 6-foot-5, is one of the top rebounders in the conference.

Fletcher’s free-flowing offense led the conference in scoring, averaging nearly 88 points per game.

The top-seeded Golden Bears will open the NSIC Tournament on either Saturday or Sunday in Sioux Falls and will await the results of the first-round games on Wednesday to find out who their opponent will be.

The hope is that they can make a deep run at a D-II national title.