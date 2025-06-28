Collier scores 26 points, Lynx use challenges in OT to top Dream, who rallied after weather delay

Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and the Minnesota Lynx successfully challenged two foul calls in the last minute of overtime to beat Atlanta 96-92 on Friday night in a game that saw the Dream rally after a weather-related delay in the second quarter.

The Lynx were up 92-90 when challenges reversed foul calls on Atlanta drives with 54.8 and 20.5 seconds to go. Kayla McBride then made four free throws in the last 17.5 seconds to secure the win.

McBride scored 18 points for the Lynx (13-2) to surpass 5,000 for her career. Courtney Williams added 16 points and Bridget Carleton 14. Minnesota made 13 3-pointers and 17 of 18 free throws.

Brionna Jones had 18 points, Allisha Gray scored 17 and Brittney Griner 16 for the balanced Dream (10-6). Rhyne Howard added 15 points, Jordan Canada had 14 and reserve Naz Hillmon 10. Atlanta had a season-high 52 points in the paint to 24 for Minnesota.

After missing two games, Collier helped the Lynx get off to a strong start. Her basket — giving her 13 points — pushed the lead to 45-28 midway through the second quarter. But moments later the lights flickered off and on in the Gateway Center Arena, the result of severe thunderstorms outside. The game was delayed for eight minutes.

When play resumed, the Dream were a different team, outscoring the Lynx 38-15, with Canada’s back-to-back shots push the lead to 66-60 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

The Lynx recovered to take a 69-68 lead after three quarters.

The Dream led by seven in the fourth quarter. Collier’s free throws tied the score at 86 with 21 seconds left in regulation and Atlanta didn’t get a good look on the final shot.