Collier has 23, Williams 22 to lead the Lynx to a 98-87 win over Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added a season-high 22 and the Minnesota Lynx raced past the Las Vegas Aces 98-87 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota scorched the two-time defending champions at home for the second time this season, winning its June game in Las Vegas 100-86.

The Lynx shot 55.2% in the first win, 59.4% in this one with Williams, who also had 10 assists and seven rebounds, providing the clincher. Las Vegas cut a 15-point deficit with 4:40 to play to 93-85 on a layup by Jackie Young with 1:37 left. Williams then drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Bridget Carleton added 12 points, Kayla McBride had 11 and Alanna Smith 10, giving the Lynx (20-8) five starters in double figures for just the second time, the first coming in the other win over the Aces. Myisha Hines-Allen, acquired in a trade on Tuesday, had eight points off the bench.

Young had 26 points, hitting 6 of 8 behind the arc, and Kelsey Plum had 20 for Las Vegas (17-10). A’ja Wilson had 15 with nine rebounds, ending her run of 20 and 10 at eight straight. Tiffany Hayes scored 12.

The teams were a combined 20 of 31 in the first quarter with 17 assists as the Lynx took a 26-25 lead. Minnesota finished the half 20 of 31 (64.5%) to take a 54-46 lead at the break.

The Lynx again made 10 baskets in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter shooting 62.5% for a 79-67 lead.

Minnesota finished at 59% (38 of 64), 11 of 19 from 3-point range (58%) and had 28 assists.

The teams play again in Minnesota on Friday, where the Aces won 80-66 in May.

