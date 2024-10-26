Class 6A State Football Playoffs: First Round Scores
The high school football playoffs kicked off this week with the smaller classes playing first round games, but on Friday it was Class 6A’s turn to kick off the postseason.
(Click highlighted games for KSTP Sports’ extended highlights)
Bracket Quadrant 1
- 1) Lakeville North 50, 8) Hopkins 7
- 5) Champlin Park 24, 4) East Ridge 22
- 3) Lakeville South 41, 6) Wayzata 21
- 2) Anoka 49, 7) Roseville 6
Bracket Quadrant 2
- 1) Minnetonka 47, 8) Park 7
- 5) Rochester Mayo 28, 4) Centennial 24
- 3) Blaine 38, 6) Rosemount 36
- 2) Forest Lake 45, 7) Buffalo 7
Bracket Quadrant 3
- 1) Mounds View 42, 8) Coon Rapids 0
- 5) Prior Lake 42, 4) Farmington 14
- 6) St Michael – Albertville 21, 3) Stillwater 14
- 2) Shakopee 56, 7) Eastview 7
Bracket Quadrant 4
- 1) Maple Grove 55, 8) Burnsville 6
- 4) Eden Prairie 42, 5) Woodbury 15
- 3) Edina 47, 6) White Bear Lake 19
- 2) Eagan 28, 7) Osseo 20
ROUND TWO SCHEDULE – All Games Friday, November 1st at higher seed
Quadrant 1
- 1) Maple Grove vs 5) Champlin Park
- 2) Anoka vs 3) Lakeville South
Quadrant 2
- 1) Minnetonka vs 5) Rochester Mayo
- 2) Forest Lake vs 3) Blaine
Quadrant 3
- 1) Mounds View vs 5) Prior Lake
- 2) Shakopee vs 6) St. Michael – Albertville
Quadrant 4
- 1) Maple Grove vs 4) Eden Prairie
- 2) Eagan vs 3) Edina