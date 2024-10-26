Class 6A State Football Playoffs: First Round Scores

KSTP Sports KSTP
The Lakeville North Panthers have a solid chance to make a deep playoff run in November.

The high school football playoffs kicked off this week with the smaller classes playing first round games, but on Friday it was Class 6A’s turn to kick off the postseason.

(Click highlighted games for KSTP Sports’ extended highlights)

Bracket Quadrant 1

Bracket Quadrant 2

Bracket Quadrant 3

  • 1) Mounds View 42, 8) Coon Rapids 0
  • 5) Prior Lake 42, 4) Farmington 14
  • 6) St Michael – Albertville 21, 3) Stillwater 14
  • 2) Shakopee 56, 7) Eastview 7

Bracket Quadrant 4

  • 1) Maple Grove 55, 8) Burnsville 6
  • 4) Eden Prairie 42, 5) Woodbury 15
  • 3) Edina 47, 6) White Bear Lake 19
  • 2) Eagan 28, 7) Osseo 20

ROUND TWO SCHEDULE – All Games Friday, November 1st at higher seed

Quadrant 1

  • 1) Maple Grove vs 5) Champlin Park
  • 2) Anoka vs 3) Lakeville South

Quadrant 2

  • 1) Minnetonka vs 5) Rochester Mayo
  • 2) Forest Lake vs 3) Blaine

Quadrant 3

  • 1) Mounds View vs 5) Prior Lake
  • 2) Shakopee vs 6) St. Michael – Albertville

Quadrant 4

  • 1) Maple Grove vs 4) Eden Prairie
  • 2) Eagan vs 3) Edina