Former Vikings LB Chad Greenway held annual charity golf tourney Monday

Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and his ‘Lead The Way Foundation’ hosted their annual charity golf tournament Monday at Wayzata Country Club, and KSTP Sports was there.

The proceeds will primarily be supporting Greenway’s Lead The Way Foundation signature community outreach program, TendHer Heart Luncheon, which provides a special morning of pampering and companionship to local mothers of seriously ill and physically challenged children.

Jenni Greenway, Chad’s wife, is also heavily involved in their Lead The Way Foundation.