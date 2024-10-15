Castro, Santana named as Twins finalists for Gold Glove Award

The Minnesota Twins have two players as finalists for this year’s Gold Glove Award, team officials announced Tuesday.

First baseman Carlos Santana, as well as utility player Willi Castro, are among those vying for the award, which will be unveiled during the evening on Nov. 3.

There are three finalists for all of the nine positions, as well as the utility spot. The winner will be chosen by team managers and up to six coaches from each team.

Santana will be competing against fellow first basemen Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers and Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League. Lowe won the award last year. Meanwhile, Castro is up against Houston Astros player Mauricio Dubon and Seattle Mariners player Dylan Moore.