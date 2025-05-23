Carlos Correa returns from injured list as Twins set to host Royals

The Twins announced that they reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the seven-day concussion injured list.

Correa returns after being involved in a brutal collision with teammate Byron Buxton during a game in Baltimore when both chased after a fly ball in the outfield.

Both players landed on the injured list for concussion protocol following the collision on May 15.

The Twins optioned Ryan Fitzgerald to Triple-A (St. Paul) to fit Correa on the 26-man roster.

Before the injury, Correa hit .236 with eight doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, and a .605 OPS in 41 games.

The move sets up a chance for the three-time All-Star to return for the start of the Twins’ weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.

Game one is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Target Field.