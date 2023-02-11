Carleton College clinches MIAC title after win at Macalester

The Carleton College men’s basketball team clinched a 20 win season and the MIAC title outright after defeating Macalester 74-70 Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Beckler led Carleton with 29 points, Matt Banovetz added 20 points in the win.

Caleb Williams scored 28 points for Macalester.

With the win, Carleton clinched a conference title outright. Their third conference title since rejoining the MIAC in 1983.

Next Up: Macalester travels to St. John’s Wednesday night. Carleton is at Concordia College on Wednesday.