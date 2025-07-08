Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier set to reveal teams they drafted for WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Naphessa Collier each have their draft strategy for the WNBA All-Star Game.

The two captains chose their teams for the game that will be played on July 19 at Clark’s home arena in Indianapolis. The squads will be revealed Tuesday night.

There’s intrigue whether Clark will draft Fever teammate Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick that the guard earned by getting the most fan votes. Or will she take three-time league MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Clark also may try to draft All-Star reserve Kelsey Mitchell, who is another Indiana teammate.

“I think there’s a high chance that Kels and AB will be on my team,” Clark said Monday at an open practice for season ticket holders. “I’m going to do everything I can to get those two. I might trade the rest of my team for those two. I’m excited, it will be a lot of fun. That’s what the All-Star Game is for, giving the fans something to cheer about.”

Wilson said at practice Monday that she was fine wherever she was drafted. The Aces star has experience having been captain of the game a few times. She went against Breanna Stewart, who is also a starter again this year.

“Stewie and I always had fun, that’s just us,” Wilson said. “We took it seriously, but we also didn’t. We just made sure we were happy with our choices. Stewie and I had our unwritten written rules. We had a good time we had an understanding of everything.”

The other starters that Clark and Collier will choose from include rookie Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray, Satou Sabally and Nneka Ogwumike.

Collier will get first pick of the reserves. Her teammate, Courtney Williams, is among the 12 players that were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches.

Other All-Stars include first-timers Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams and Washington rookies Kiki Iirafen and Sonia Citron. It’s the first time there are three rookies in the All-Star Game since 2011.

Seattle’s Skylar Diggins, Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas, Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, Los Angeles’ Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas’ Jackie Young and Chicago’s Angel Reese round out the players.

