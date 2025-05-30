Byron Buxton returns from injured list ahead of Seattle series

The Twins announced that they reinstated Byron Buxton from the seven-day concussion injured list.

Buxton returns after missing 11 games from his collision with shortstop Carlos Correa on May 15. Both players were placed into concussion protocol following the collision in Baltimore.

While the Twins reinstated Correa after the seven-day minimum time, Buxton spent additional time sidelined.

This move activates the 11-year veteran for their road series against the Seattle Mariners this weekend.

Before the injury, Buxton was hitting .261 with five doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, and 27 RBI in 41 games.

To make room for Buxton, the Twins optioned Carson McCusker to Triple-A (St. Paul).