Buzzer-beater caps Gophers’ comeback win over Rutgers 75-74

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamison Battle hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and finished with 20 points as Minnesota beat Rutgers 75-74 on Thursday night to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Battle’s game-winning shot capped a 15-4 run in the final 1:15 for Minnesota’s only lead of the game. Battle made three 3s and Dawson Garcia scored four points during the stretch.

Battle was 7 of 15 from the floor and 6-of-13 shooting from long range. Garcia added 19 points and Pharrel Payne had 15 for Minnesota (8-20, 2-16 Big Ten), which shot 54% (15 of 28) in the second half and made 11 of 24 3-pointers overall.

Clifford Omoruyi scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Rutgers (18-12, 10-9). Cam Spencer added 21 points.

Rutgers led 70-60 before Garcia scored the next four points and Battle hit consecutives 3s to pull the Golden Gophers to 73-70 with 22 seconds left, and Jaden Henley’s putback cut the deficit to 73-72. Caleb McConnell made the second of two free throws for Rutgers with 5.8 seconds left before Battle stole the win for the Gophers.

Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne (21) moves around Rutgers forward Antwone Woolfolk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. Rutgers guard Derek Simpson, top, gathers control of the ball next to Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota faces Wisconsin at home on Sunday while Rutgers hosts Northwestern to wrap up their regular seasons.

