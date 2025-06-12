Buxton’s 479-foot homer powers Twins to 6-2 win over Rangers

Byron Buxton launched a 479-foot home run, the second-longest in the majors this season, to power the Minnesota Twins past the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Buxton’s three-run shot to center field off starter Jack Leiter (4-3) was the longest of his 144 career homers, and it gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third inning. The only big league home run hit farther this year was a 484-foot drive by Angels star Mike Trout on April 19.

Buxton finished with three hits and a stolen base. His titanic homer came moments after he made a highlight-reel catch that resulted in a standing ovation from Twins fans. With two runners aboard, Buxton sprinted to the gap in left-center and dove to rob Marcus Semien of a hit to end the top of the third.

Willi Castro added a two-run triple in the fifth for Minnesota and scored on Carlos Correa’s ground-rule double.

David Festa (1-1) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, matching the longest start of his career.

Leiter lasted just four innings and allowed four runs on five hits and four walks.

Semien homered in the second for Texas, and Josh Smith had an RBI double in the third.

Key moment

While Buxton’s homer was huge, his catch in the top of the third was also pivotal. Texas had runners on first and second, both of which might have scored on Semien’s drive had Buxton not made the diving catch.

Key stat

A pair of Twins players extended their streaks at the plate. Ty France pushed his on-base streak to a career-high 22 games with a single in the fifth. Brooks Lee stretched his hitting streak to 11 games with a third-inning double.

Up next

LHP Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA) starts the series finale for Texas, looking for his first win in nearly a month. Minnesota counters with RHP Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78), who allowed five runs in a loss his last time out.

