Buxton powers Twins past Reds to stop 6-game slide

CINCINNATI (AP) — Byron Buxton hit two home runs, including the second of back-to-back shots with Kody Clemens, and Ryan Jeffers had a homer and four RBIs as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Thursday to end a six-game losing streak.

Buxton, who went deep in all three games of the series, drove a 1-2 pitch from Nick Martinez out to left field to give him leadoff homers in consecutive games. Buxton then launched his 15th homer in the second inning for a 4-2 lead following a two-run shot by Clemens.

Jeffers walked ahead of Clemens’ seventh homer, which gave Minnesota the lead for good. Ty France had an RBI double, and Jeffers delivered a two-run double to chase Martinez and give the Twins a 7-2 advantage with two outs in the third.

Jeffers added his fifth homer in the eighth, with Carlos Correa aboard.

Trevor Larnach doubled in a run against reliever Lyon Richardson and Correa — who had three hits — singled for a 9-4 lead in the fourth.

Buxton also doubled in the fifth, and Willi Castro scored three runs for Minnesota.

TJ Friedl went 3 for 4 with a double and scored twice for Cincinnati. He has reached base 121 times from the leadoff spot — second only to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Gavin Lux hit his third homer, a two-run shot, and Tyler Stephenson and Spencer Steer each had an RBI double.

Chris Paddack (3-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the Twins.

Martinez (4-8) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He has served up three homers in each of his past two starts.

Brooks Lee doubled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games for Minnesota (37-37).

Key moment

Minnesota never trailed after Clemens and Buxton went deep in the second.

Key stat

Buxton has 12 career leadoff homers and 14 multihomer games.

Up next

Reds RHP Brady Singer (7-4, 4.34 ERA) starts Friday’s opener of a three-game series in St. Louis against RHP Andres Pallante (4-3, 4.83).

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93 ERA) pitches Friday against the Brewers. Rookie RHP Jacob Misiorowski makes his second career start for Milwaukee after throwing five no-hit innings against the Cardinals last week to win his debut.