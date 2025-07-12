Buxton hits for the cycle on his bobblehead day as Twins beat Pirates, 12-4

All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton hit for the cycle on his bobblehead day, completing it with a solo home run in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-4 on Saturday.

Buxton hit a single in the first inning, a triple in the second and a double in the third. He singled again in the fifth before stepping to the plate in the seventh for one more chance at the first cycle ever at Target Field, which opened in 2010.

Facing Pirates reliever Andrew Heaney, Buxton hit a solo homer 427 feet to center field to complete the cycle — and send Target Field into a frenzy. His timing was perfect, too: Saturday’s giveaway at the stadium was a Buxton bobblehead of his “Buck Truck” home run celebration.

Buxton’s homer came two days before the Home Run Derby, in which he’ll participate in his home state of Georgia at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer in the Twins’ six-run second inning. Matt Wallner and Willi Castro each hit solo homers, with Castro’s coming right after Buxton’s momentous blast.

Cole Sands threw two hitless innings as Minnesota’s opening pitcher. Reliever Travis Adams (1-0) gave up two hits and two runs — one unearned — in four innings to pick up his first career win in his second major league appearance.

Pirates starter Mike Burrows (1-3) recorded just four outs before he was lifted in his shortest start of the year.

Jack Suwinski homered for the Pirates, who lost their eighth straight game.

Key moment

Buxton’s cycle was the highlight of the game, but it was Clemens’ blast that opened the floodgates in the Twins’ six-run second inning.

Key stat

Buxton became the 12th player in Twins history to hit for the cycle.

Up next

RHP Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.58 ERA) starts Pittsburgh’s final game before the All-Star break. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.08) takes the mound Sunday for the Twins.