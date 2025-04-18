Brylee Glenn transfers to Minnesota for final year of Women’s Basketball

The University of Minnesota’s Women’s Basketball team announced they have signed Brylee Glenn, a grad transfer who played three seasons at Kansas State.

The guard who formerly played for the Wildcats started and played in all 34 games during Kansas State’s 2024-25 season, finishing with a career high of .427 from the field and averaging 6.3 points per game.

“We are thrilled to have Brylee join our Gopher women’s basketball family,” said head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Brylee is an outstanding student, she is a dynamic young lady, and she is an intense competitor on the court. We are excited for how Brylee fits our program on both sides of the ball.”

Glenn said she chose to be a Golden Gopher for her final year of eligibility because she wanted to have an impact where she played.

“I chose Minnesota for a number of reasons,” said Glenn. “Since the start of this process the most important thing to me was going somewhere where I could have an impact and where I would both fit and thrive in a system. I knew that this was the place I could see myself playing for my final year with the goal of doing big things as a team next season.”