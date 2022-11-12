Brodzinski scores twice as Gophers salvage split with Penn State

Bryce Brodzinski scored two goals in the third period as the top-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team beat Penn State 3-1 Friday night in Minneapolis.

Penn State opened the scoring in the first period when Xander Lamppa fed Christian Sarlo who went top-shelf to make it 1-nothing Nittany Lions.

But unlike Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to PSU, the Gophers were able to overcome an early deficit. Mason Nevers redirected a shot from the point by Luke Mittelstadt on the power play and it was a 1-1 game heading to the third period.

Brodzinski’s two goals came within 66 seconds of each other midway through the third period to give Minnesota the 3-1 win.

The Golden Gophers (8-4-0 overall, 4-2-0 B1G) turned a season-high, 33-save performance from goaltender Justen Close into a home win. The ‘U’ offense ignited for the final three goals of the contest, all of which came in a 12-minute stretch, after the Nittany Lions (10-2-0 overall, 4-2-0 B1G) took a 1-0 lead in the first period.

After a sluggish start to the game Thursday night, the Maroon and Gold came out Friday with its legs moving and played nearly the entire first minute in the offensive zone. PSU countered with pressure of its own, taking seven of the next eight shots testing Close, who stood tall in his goal crease. Minnesota generated quality chances on its first power play in the middle of the period, but failed to break through. Three minutes later, the Nittany Lions got on the board for a 1-0 advantage and held that through intermission.

As they’ve done all season, the second period belonged to the Gophers. Mason Nevers converted a power play, tipping a Mike Koster shot from the point, and Minnesota pulled even with 3:11 remaining in the stanza.

Wearing its gold uniforms for the first time this season, the home side carried the momentum into the third period and struck for two goals in a span of just 66 second as Jaxon Nelson found Brodzinski in the slot both times. The senior made no mistakes sending one-timers to the back of the net at the 6:55 and 8:01 marks. PSU came close to pulling within in a goal at the midpoint of the frame, but its shot rang off the post and the Gophers maintained the two-goal margin.

Close and his Maroon and Gold teammates shut the door on the visiting Nittany Lions for the remainder of the game, including more than three minutes of an empty net, securing the home win.

Noteworthy

Brodzinski netted goals in both games of the series and recorded his fourth-career, multi-goal game Friday as the senior has points in five of his last six outings … Nelson now has points in eight of 12 total games played this year … Nevers scored his fifth goal of the season, all within his previous nine games … Minnesota scored its 19th goal in 12 second periods played this season … The Gophers have not allowed a power-play goal over a five-game stretch … There was a 5:45 delay in the third period as the 3M Arena at Mariucci crew replaced a pane of glass that was broken during the action.

Coach Motzko’s Comments

“We were a lot better tonight,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “When the game was kind of quiet, we just hung in there until we could get a power-play goal. Once again, we’re playing a very veteran, very good hockey team. Then our veterans took over and that’s what we needed.”

Next Up: Away at Michigan (Nov. 17)

Minnesota does not play at home again for nearly a month as it begins a six-game road stretch at Michigan Nov. 17-18. Catch both games on the Big Ten Network and the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.

Material provided by University of Minnesota Sports Information was used in this report