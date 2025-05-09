Britta Curl-Salemme suspended for Game 2 against Toronto for an illegal check to the head

The PWHL has issued a one-game suspension against Minnesota Frost’s Britta Curl-Salemme for an incident during Game One of the semi-final matchup against the Toronto Sceptres.

According to the PWHL, in the second period, Curl-Salemme at the 14:37 mark delivered a high and forceful check on Renata Fast. The PWHL claims Curl-Salemme made Fast’s head the main point of contact, which was avoidable.

The suspension is Curl-Salemme’s third of the season, the first occurring on Jan. 2 for a high-sticking incident and another illegal check to the head on Mar. 9.

The Frost will play without her for Game Two of the Frost’s semi-final series against the Toronto Sceptres.

The Frost was unable to mount a comeback during Game One against the Sceptres, falling 3-2.

Game Two is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. Central in Toronto.