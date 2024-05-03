Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby lays out why he’s joining Gophers basketball

It’s been a very busy six week stretch for the Gophers men’s basketball program, from the time the transfer portal opened to when it closed earlier this week.

One of their additions is Oregon transfer shooting guard Brennan Rigsby. Last year, as a junior, Rigsby averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 36 games, including 21 starts.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Rigsby, via Zoom, to hear about why he choose the Gophers.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Rigsby***

The Gophers have seen significant roster turnover this offseason after showing solid improvement last season.

Coach Ben Johnson, entering his 4th season in charge, is hoping the team can build upon last season’s successes and 10th place finish in the Big Ten.