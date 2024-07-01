Q&A: Illinois men’s hoops coach Brad Underwood on new Timberwolves wing Terrence Shannon Jr.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood, via Zoom, to learn about new Timberwolves wing Terrence Shannon Jr.

The 6-foot-6 Shannon, who turns 24 this month, can play both guard positions and small forward. He started his college career at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois, leading the Illini to the Elite Elight in the NCAA Tournament before a loss to eventual national champion Connecticut. Shannon was voted first-team All-Big Ten and a third-team All-American by The Associated Press and was the Big Ten Tournament MVP for his performance in March at Target Center.

Shannon was found not guilty three weeks ago after a jury in Douglas County, Kansas, spent less than two hours deliberating the verdict. He was accused of sexual assault last September during a visit to Kansas for a football game between the Illini and the Jayhawks.

President Tim Connelly said the Timberwolves “did a ton” of background work on Shannon with an interest in his experience, fortitude and scoring ability from anywhere on the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report