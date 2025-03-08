Boys State Hockey: Stillwater tops St. Thomas Academy to advance to 2A championship game

Stillwater’s quest for a first-ever championship took another step toward possible reality when the No. 2-seeded Ponies posted a 4-0 victory over No. 3 St. Thomas Academy in the Class AA semifinals of the Minnesota State High School League’s Boys Hockey State Tournament on Friday, March 7 at the Xcel Energy Center.

Sophomore forward Luca Jarvis, and senior forwards Blake Vanek and Trey Fredenberg had a goal and an assist each to propel the Ponies into the Class AA championship where they will face either top-seeded Moorhead or No. 5 Edina. Stillwater did not play either team during the regular season.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights of the Ponies semifinal win***

Familiarity with an opponent just might not matter at this stage to Stillwater.

The Ponies, on a 12-game winning streak, are playing with purpose, poise, and physicality, and the end result is points. The Ponies are averaging 5.3 goals per game and are 15-1-0 when scoring first and 20-1-0 when they are leading or tied after two periods of play.

Junior defender Jonas Kohn opened the scoring when he ripped a shot from high between the circles with just more than four minutes elapsed in the first period. Jarvis added another five minutes later.

Back and forth the teams would go for many minutes of play in the first and second periods, but the scoreboard didn’t budge. The Ponies eventually pushed the lead to three goals Fredenberg promptly deposited a rebound past St. Thomas Academy senior goalie Cody Neisen.

With 6:45 remaining in regulation, it appeared that the Cadets (24-6-0) finally solved Stillwater senior goalie Cal Conway. It was believed that St. Thomas Academy junior forward Cole Braunshausen broke the shutout when he stuffed a rebound past Conway amid a pile of players in the crease. A quick video review confirmed goalie interference and the goal was disallowed.

Vanek completed the scoring on one of the most entertaining empty-net goals in prep history. With 3:11 left in regulation time, he and a St. Thomas Academy had a track-like sprint toward the puck that was zooming toward the endline. But before it made it, Vanek skated in hard and poked a backhand shot that looked like it was going to sail wide of the goal, but the puck hooked just inside the far post.

Courtesy: MSHSL