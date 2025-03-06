Boys State Hockey: St. Thomas Academy seizes opportunity, edges Shakopee in AA quarterfinals

When offense is limited in a tight-checking hockey game that is highlighted by blanketing defense both ways, opposing teams continue to work, playing for that smallest window of opportunity that can make a difference.

St. Thomas Academy found that space just more than five minutes into the third period. When the No. 3-seeded Cadets seized the moment, it paved the way to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Shakopee in the Class AA quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League’s Boys Hockey State Tournament on Thursday, March 6 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Junior forward Luca Pedri tipped in a shot from just outside of the near circle with 5:11 elapsed in the third period to send the Cadets (24-5-0) into the Class AA semifinals on Friday night against No. 2 Stillwater. The two Class AA powers met on Jan. 28 when Stillwater prevailed for a 4-2 victory.

St. Thomas Academy is playing in the state tournament for the 15th time. Five of those trips resulted in a state championship, all in the Class A enrollment classification. Those five crowns came during a run of dominance from 2006 to 2013. The Cadets captured three consecutive Class A titles from 2011-2013, respectively.

Senior forward Jackson Rudh, a Mr. Hockey Finalist, opened the scoring with 1:21 elapsed when he poked the puck in while near the crease. The Sabers (22-6-1), making their first state tournament trip since 2005, found the equalizer with 1:32 left in the first period after junior forward Nate Pederson knocked in a pass from senior forward Cooper Simpson.

Neither team could generate many quality scoring chances. St. Thomas Academy finished with 19 shots on goal and Shakopee counted with 14.

