Boys State Hockey: St. Cloud Cathedral opens tournament with 3-0 win over Mahtomedi

Two seeded St. Cloud Cathedral took a one-goal lead in the first period and never looked back, winning 3-0 over seven seeded Mahtomedi in the opening game of the Class-A bracket of the state tournament.

Cathedral senior Joey Gillespie scored two goals in the win, freshman Bo Schmidt also scored a goal for the Crusaders.

Cathedral advances to the Class-A state semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. and will play the winner of Northfield/Orono.

