Boys State Hockey: Record-setting crowd sees Moorhead claim first state title with thrilling 7-6 win over Stillwater

Moorhead wasn’t leaving anything to chance this time around.

The Spuds had been in a boys hockey championship game eight times before and they didn’t return home on Interstate 94 with a first-place trophy or blue-ribboned gold medals in tow.

The albatross of not climbing that final rung has dogged the Spuds for 33 seasons since their first championship game loss to Bloomington Jefferson under the Tier I format. This time was going to be different they vowed. It was going to take something very special to make program history.

This classic will be remembered for decades.

“There are a lot of people up north that are smiling right now and they will be for a long time,” Moorhead activities director Dean Haugo said.

The Spuds left them with plenty to relish. Top-seeded Moorhead got out to a fast start and weathered a late storm to pull out a 7-6 victory over No. 2 Stillwater in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Boys Hockey Championship Game on Saturday, March 8 in front of a record crowd of 20,491 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Senior forward Mason Kraft scored a record-tying four goals in Moorhead’s five-goal outburst and that large margin was needed as the Spuds (28-2-1) held on for dear life in the face of adversity to capture the first state championship in program history.

“We know the history, so to be remembered as the group to get the first one is really awesome,” said senior forward Brooks Cullen, who scored a goal and assisted on another in an end-to-end frenzy of play all the way to the finish.

It appeared that Moorhead would cruise to the championship behind Kraft’s heroics. His four goals in a period tied a longstanding record set by Eveleth’s John Mayasich in 1951.

The Spuds held a 5-1 lead after the first period, but could just produce just two more goals. The Ponies (24-7-0), also looking for their first hockey state title, didn’t wither in Moorhead’s blazing start.

Stillwater kept chipping away, eventually pulling to within 7-6 with 3:20 left in regulation time after senior forward Matthew Volkman scored two goals in less than three minutes.

“There was no doubt Stillwater was going to rally,” Haugo said. “But I truly believe our team was prepared for this situation. This is quite remarkable to do what was necessary to get this first one.”

Third place

Edina, the No. 4 seed to open the Class AA tournament, finished two spots higher following a 4-3 victory over No. 3 St. Thomas Academy in the third-place game at the Xcel Energy Center. Sophomore Freddie Schneider led the way for the Hornets (22-7-2) with a goal and an assist. Edina zipped to a 3-0 lead before St. Thomas Academy (24-7-0) would counter on a power play goal from senior defender Thomas Kertz midway through the second period.

Consolation

Shakopee defeated Lakeville South for the third time this season with a 4-0 victory in the Class AA consolation final at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Senior forwards Benjamin Box and Peyton Chase each had a goal and an assist to power the Sabers (24-6-1) to a season-ending victory. Shakopee defeated Lakeville South twice during the South Suburban Conference season.