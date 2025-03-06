Boys State Hockey: Hibbing/Chisholm starts fast in quarterfinal win over Luverne

Hibbing/Chisholm made its first Boys Hockey State Tournament appearance since 2011 Wednesday night. If the Bluejackets had any nerves on the Xcel Energy Center ice in downtown St. Paul, they were rapidly suppressed.

Top-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm scored twice in the opening three minutes, doubled that lead by the end of the first period and rolled to a 7-0 victory over No. 8 seed Luverne in a Class A quarterfinal.

Hibbing/Chisholm (20-9) will play in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday. Luverne (22-5-2) heads to 3M Arena at Mariucci for a consolation game Thursday at noon.

Tate Swanson scored a pair of goals and did his work early. He opened the scoring 1:20 into the game, then almost repeated himself with a goal 1:36 into the second. By that point, it was 5-0 Hibbing/Chisholm.

Hunter Gustavson, Jace Kampsula and Benny Galli also found the net in the first period. Cole Swanson and Jackson Strukel scored the game’s final two goals.

Rex Walli made 15 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm. Gavin Lamphere had six.

The Bluejackets have won seven consecutive games, including four by shutout. Luverne was averaging six goals per game.

Courtesy: MSHSL