Boys state basketball: Wayzata returns to Class 4A title game with 59-55 win over Shakopee

Wayzata has found its way to a familiar place.

For the fourth consecutive season, the No. 2-seeded Trojans will be playing for a Class AAAA Boys Basketball championship following a 59-55 victory over No. 3 Shakopee on Thursday, March 20 at Williams Arena. Junior guard Christian Wiggins scored 18 points and junior guard Isaac Olmstead added 14 to send the Trojans (27-4) into the big-school championship game on Saturday night against No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall.

In two of their past three trips, the Trojans have finished as the Class AAAA runner-up. A year ago, they were the runner-up to Lake Conference rival, Minnetonka. In 2023, the Trojans topped Park Center for the title, and in 2022, Park Center got the upper hand.

“Ever since last year, we wanted to get back here,” senior guard Wyatt McBeth told 45TV in a postgame interview about returning to the championship game.

They did so by defeating Shakopee (24-6) for the second time this season. The result this time, though, was significantly closer than the Trojans’ 92-65 runaway on Dec. 31.

In the wake of an 11-0 run by the Sabers, Wayzata was staring at a four-point deficit with just under three minutes to play in regulation time. Olmstead quickly erased that with back-to-back three-pointers and the Trojans would build on that to create a six-point lead in the final minute.

Senior forward Luke Wherley scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Sabers. Senior guard Eli Schroeder added 13.