Boys state basketball: Shakopee wrapped up 4A quarterfinals play with win over Anoka

Shakopee, the No. 3 seed in the Class AAAA field, made it a clean sweep of the top seeds with its 85-52 victory over No. 6 Anoka in the final quarterfinal of the Minnesota State High School League’s Boys Basketball State Tournament on Tuesday, March 18 at Target Center.

With the quarterfinals completed, it sets up the Class AAAA semifinals on Thursday, March 20 at Williams Arena. No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (28-1) faces No. 4 Maple Grove (22-8) at 6 p.m. In the second semifinal, No. 2 Wayzata (26-4) takes on No. 3 Shakopee (23-5).

Shakopee rounded out the top four pairings in Class AAAA with a convincing victory that had the Sabers leading Anoka for nearly 32 minutes. Anoka (23-7) led for just more than 2 ½ minutes and that margin was four points.

The Sabers led by eight at the half and expanded that by outscoring the Tornadoes by 25 points in the second half.

Senior forward Luke Wherley powered the Sabers with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes of play. Backcourt mate Eli Schroeder, also a senior, added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Shakopee scored 44 points in the paint, more than twice as many as Anoka.