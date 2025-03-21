Boys state basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall surges in second half to beat Maple Grove in 4A semis

At first glance, you might think the halftime box score of the Class AAAA Boys Basketball semifinal between No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall and No. 4 Maple Grove was incorrect.

Maple Grove deservedly held a seven-point lead at the break, but Cretin-Derham Hall’s output of just 15 points had fans scratching their heads. How could a top-ranked team with so much firepower and offensive weaponry struggle so mightily?

Maple Grove’s scrappy and tenacious pressure defense certainly played a role in that, but to silence the Raiders to that extent was extraordinary.

It is times like this that people often recite, “Don’t forget: It’s a tale of two halves.”

Cretin-Derham Hall came out of its uncustomary slumber to score three times that many points in the second half in racing past the Crimson for a 63-49 victory on Thursday, March 20 at Williams Arena. Senior post Tommy Ahneman scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and junior guard Joe Mitchell added 14 to power the Raiders into the Class AAAA championship game for the first time since winning the crown in 2018.

The Raiders (29-1) await the winner between No. 2 Wayzata and No. 3 Shakopee, who squared off in the second semifinal.

Cretin-Derham Hall found its offensive groove early in the second half and quickly erased the seven-point deficit and began building an advantage that would grow to 23 points with 2:56 left in regulation.

Midway through the second half, Ahneman, a Notre Dame recruit, powered in a dunk that triggered a 23-7 run over the next seven minutes. He also had three assists.

Maple Grove (22-9), seeking its first championship game appearance since 2000, received 14 points from senior guard Keegan Harney and 11 from junior forward Henry Knutson.