Boys state basketball: Class 4A Wayzata opens with win over Moorhead

For the majority of the third Class AAAA quarterfinal between No. 2 Wayzata and No. 7 Moorhead, fans in attendance believed that perhaps an upset was in the making.

Moorhead, the Section 8AAAA champion, was playing toe-to-toe with the Trojans, a big-school power for the past handful of years. Back and forth they went, matching baskets and intense play.

But ultimately, the Trojans found a window of opportunity to make their move. Wayzata used a 12-4 run midway through the second half to gain separation on the scoreboard and that paved the way to a 61-52 victory on Tuesday, March 18 at Target Center.

Junior guard Isaac Olmstead made two three-pointers in the run and senior guard Wyatt McBeth added five points to power the Trojans (26-4) into the big-school semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. Olmstead finished with 18 points, including 12 on four successful three-pointers. McBeth had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Reign Battle had 23 points for Moorhead (22-8), which had an eight-point lead midway through the first half. Sophomore guard David Mack and senior guard Brian Zarazua, Jr., each contributed nine points.

Wayzata will face the winner of the final Class AAAA quarterfinal between Shakopee and Anoka on Thursday night in the semifinals at Williams Arena. The Trojans defeated Shakopee 92-65 on New Year’s Eve.