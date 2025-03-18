Boys state basketball: Class 3A #2 Totino-Grace begins quest for fourth straight championship with win over #7 Duluth Denfeld

Totino-Grace’s quest for a fourth consecutive Class AAA championship in the Boys Basketball State Tournament will rely on some familiar faces – and possibly an emerging standout.

One of three starters back from last year’s title team, senior guard Chace Watley scored 23 points in the second-seeded Eagles’ 88-72 triumph over No. 7 Duluth Denfeld in a quarterfinal game Tuesday at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

***Click the video box on this page to see first half highlight from this game***

Matching him with 23 was Malachi Hill, a sophomore guard who didn’t score in limited action off the bench for the Eagles in last year’s tournament.

Both backcourt dynamos also distributed six assists and shot a nearly identical mark from the field (Watley was 9-for-16, Hill 9-for-17).

The duo’s performance helped the Eagles overcome Denfeld (20-10) star MarNaries Ferguson’s 41 points.

Totino-Grace (23-5) led 40-29 at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Up next: Totino-Grace faces the Byron-Alexandria Area winner in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday. Denfeld heads to Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University campus in St. Paul for a consolation game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.