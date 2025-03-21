Boys State Basketball: Boike scores 28 as Dawson-Boyd tops Red Lake County 80-66

Dawson-Boyd methodically increased its lead and the school’s standing, clapping, roaring fans knew what was about to be made official.

The Blackjacks will play for a Boys Basketball state championship for the first time thanks to their 80-66 victory over Red Lake County in a Class A semifinal Friday at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

Dawson-Boyd’s only previous Boys Basketball State Tournament appearance was in 1991. Dawson participated in 1949.

The No. 2 seed Blackjacks (29-3) led 38-35 at halftime after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from No. 3 Red Lake County’s Connor Duden, who finished with a game-high 30 points.

Red Lake County (30-3) briefly went on top early in the second half, but a 12-2 Dawson-Boyd run midway through made it 60-49 and the Blackjacks closed out a historic victory.

Dawson-Boyd picked apart the Red Lake County defense with 25 assists on 33 made field goals. It shot 60 percent, including 16-for-19 (84.2 percent) in the second half.

Brayson Boike led the way with 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting. Drew Hjelmeland approached a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jackson Hastad added 15 points and six assists.

Up next: Dawson-Boyd meets top-seeded, defending champion Cherry in Saturday’s championship game at 11 a.m. Red Lake County will face Nevis in the third-place game in a 10 a.m. tipoff at Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University campus in St. Paul.