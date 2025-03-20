Boys state basketball: Alexandria knocks off 3-time defending champ Totino-Grace

Alexandria has earned another shot at Mankato East. In doing so, the Cardinals ensured a new champion will emerge in Class AAA this season.

Senior forward Chase Thompson scored 22 of his 33 points in the second half to power the No. 3-seeded Cardinals to a 73-65 victory over No. 2 Totino-Grace in the Class AAA semifinals of the Minnesota State High School League’s Boys Basketball State Tournament on Thursday, March 20 at Williams Arena.

Junior guard Mason Witt added 25 points, including six made three-pointers, to send the Cardinals (28-3) past the three-time defending Class AAA champions and into the championship game on Saturday against No. 1 Mankato East.

During the holiday break, Mankato East recorded an 81-78 victory over Alexandria. That put Alexandria’s season record at 3-3. The Cardinals are since on a 25-game winning streak. Alexandria also doesn’t forget a loss to Mankato East a year ago in the Class AAA semifinals.

Alexandria was the Class AAA runner-up in 2021 and the single-class runner-up in 1943.

Tears of triumphant joy flowed after Alexandria dethroned Totino-Grace (23-6). The Eagles had won 10 consecutive state tournament games dating to 2022. The Cardinals outscored Totino-Grace 42-30 in the second half behind a performance that was a blend of power in the low post and sharpshooting from long range. Totino-Grace had also defeated Alexandria two years ago in the Class AAA semifinals.

Alexandria used a 15-5 surge in the final five minutes to pull away from the Eagles. Thompson, a Clemson University recruit, scored nine points in the run and Witt had three.

Totino-Grace led by four at the half and held a 60-58 advantage with six minutes remaining in regulation time. Junior forward Dothan Ijadimbola paced the Eagles with 17 points and senior guard Chace Watley added 16.