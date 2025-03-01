Boys hockey: Volkman leads Stillwater to State with three goals in Section Final win over #1 Hill-Murray

There is rarely a dull moment at Aldrich Arena, and Friday night another boys hockey thriller went down to the wire to find a winner. Stillwater beat Hill-Murray in double overtime to clinch a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

Stillwater senior, Matthew Volkman had one of the best games of his career, scoring three goals including the game winner.

***Click the video box above to see extended highlights, and postgame reaction from Matthew Volkman and Stillwater head coach Greg Zanon.***

“A great pass by Trey Fredenberg, I don’t know, I kind of blacked out after,” said Volkman. “I’m so proud of this team. We almost blew the lead, but we battled, and we aren’t done yet.”

Stillwater held a 3-1 lead into the third period before Hill-Murray tied the game with goals from Boden Sampair and Graham Greeder.

Volkman scored the game-winner less than a minute into double overtime.

Stillwater returns to State for the first time since 2016.

The Class AA boys state hockey tournament starts Thursday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

All the Tourney games at the “X” air live on 45TV and stream free via Prep45.com or the KSTP mobile/smart TV apps.

