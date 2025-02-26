Boys hockey – St. Thomas Academy beats Two Rivers in section semifinal

St. Thomas Academy boys hockey is moving on in the postseason after a 7-1 win over Two Rivers in the 2A, Section-3 semifinal at Braemar Arena Tuesday night.

The Cadets were lead by a three-goal game from senior forward William Dosan. Fellow senior Jackson Rudh scored two goals in the win.

St. Thomas Academy will play the winner of Cretin-Derham Hall/Rosemount on Friday in the section title game.

