Boys Hockey: Shakopee heads to 2A state tournament after beating Holy Family

What a night for Shakopee high school athletics! The boys hockey team is off to the state tournament and the wrestling team finished in second place at the state tournament.

KSTP Sports was at Braemar Arena in Edina Thursday night as Shakopee beat Holy Family, 4-0. This is Shakopee’s first 2A state tournament appearance, and second overall. They made it in 2005 when part of Class A.

***Click the video box above to watch our highlights of Shakopee’s win over Holy Family***

Zach Docteur, Jack Kultgen, Cooper Simpson, and Nate Pederson scored for Shakopee. Junior Owen Lunneborg is credited with the shutout.

The 2A quarterfinal pairings will be announced on Saturday.