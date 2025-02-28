Boys hockey: Rogers is state bound for first time after winning Section 5AA
Hockey history was made Thursday night in Elk River for the Rogers boys hockey team. The Royals will play in the state tournament for the first time ever after a 4-3 win over Champlin Park.
Rogers senior Nolen Geerdes scored in the first period, and the Royals never trailed after that.
***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***
Jake Vukich, Keaton Weis, and Brock Cheslock all scored for Rogers in the first two periods of the game for a four-goal lead.
Champlin Park scored late in the second period and twice in the third. Cole Perkins and Nick Carlson scored back-to-back goals less than two minutes apart in the third period, which pulled the game to a 4-3 score.
Rogers held on in the final minutes to win 4-3, and clinched a state tournament berth for the first time in program history.