Boys hockey – No. 2 Hill-Murray beats No. 1 Moorhead in OT

15 goals is what it took for the top two boys hockey teams in Minnesota to find a winner. Hill-Murray knocked off Moorhead, 8-7 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Aldrich Arena.

Hill-Murray senior captain Boden Sampair scored the game-winner in overtime giving the Pioneers their 22nd win of the season, to close out the regular season.

Hill-Murray ends the regular season with a 22-2-1 overall record.

Moorhead ended their regular season with a 22-2-1 overall record. The Spuds will host Brainerd on Tuesday in the opening round of section playoffs competition.