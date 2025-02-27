Boys Hockey: Edina returns to state after knocking off rival Wayzata for section title

The Edina boys hockey team is going back to the 2A state tournament after a 4-1 win over Wayzata Wednesday night in the Section 6AA championship at Ridder Arena. KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the video box above to watch extended highlights***

Wayzata’s Christopher Pyle evened the score at 1-1 in the 2nd period with a goal moments after Edina returned to full strength following a power play. It was a 1-1 game through two periods.

But Edina’s Mason West and Freddie Schneider scored two goals in two minutes in the 3rd period to put the game away.

This is Edina’s fourth consecutive Section 6AA title, and the third year in a row that Edina has ended Wayzata’s season in the section championship game.