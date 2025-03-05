Boys Hockey: Edina ready to defend AA title

There’s only one repeat team in the AA boys state hockey tournament bracket: Defending champion Edina.

This is head coach Curt Giles’ 16th state tournament appearance in 26-seasons, and he’s aiming for a sixth title.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson connected with Giles and star junior forward Mason West after practice earlier this week.

5-seed Edina opens up quarterfinal play Thursday night vs. 4-seed Rogers. All the A and AA quarterfinal, semifinal, and final games will be carried on 45-TV.

West, who is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, is also a star quarterback. He has D-1 hockey offers from Michigan State, Colorado College, and others, while Marshall, Miami (OH), and others want him on the football field.

This is Edina’s fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament. Moorhead is the top seed in AA.