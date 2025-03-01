Boys hockey: Dosan 2OT winner sends St. Thomas Academy to State w/ 3-2 win over Cretin-Derham Hall

After a hat trick in St. Thomas Academy’s Section Semifinal win, Will Dosan added two more including the game-winner 13:45 into double overtime for a 3-2 Section Final win over Cretin-Derham Hall.

Dosan corralled the rebound of a Gus Olson shot, ending the game with the 87th shot of the contest.

The Cadets had been just thirteen seconds away from winning the game 2-1 in regulation, but Cretin-Derham Hall’s Marcus Matayas scored a game-tying goal that sent the game to overtime tied 2-2.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ extended highlights of the double overtime Section 3AA Championship between St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall

St. Thomas goalie Cody Niesen made 41 saves to earn the win. The Cadets narrowly outshot the Raiders 44-43.

Cretin-Derham Hall opened the scoring with Nate Chorlton’s goal 9:46 into the game, but St. Thomas’ Michael Mikan tied it with a power play goal three minutes left in the first period.

Dosan’s first goal of the game was the only goal scored in the second period. He cashed in a shorthanded breakaway to give the Cadets a 2-1 lead that stood all the way until Cretin-Derham Hall’s tying goal late in regulation.

This is the Cadets seventh trip to the Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament since they moved up from Class A in 2015. It’s their 15th overall State trip, and first since 2021 – ending their longest State Tourney drought since 2005.

They’re seeking the program’s sixth championship. The previous five all came between 2006-2013 when they competed in Class A.

The 2025 Class AA State Tournament begins Thursday, March 6th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

All the Tourney games at the “X” air live on 45TV and stream free via Prep45.com or the KSTP mobile/smart TV apps.

