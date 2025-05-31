Boys High School Lacrosse: Lakeville North routs New Prague to advance to section final

Lakeville North dominated New Prague at Panther Stadium on a sunny Saturday afternoon to punch its ticket to the Class A Section 1 championship game.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights from this game***

Lakeville North came out flying in the first quarter with four goals, two of which came from senior Blake Piscitiello.

New Prague got on the board first in the second quarter but Lakeville North responded with five goals to take a 9-1 lead into the second half.

New Prague could not match Lakeville North’s pace as it added eight more goals in the second half to win the semifinal matchup 17-4.

Lakeville North is scheduled to take on Farmington on Tuesday at Tiger Stadium in the Section 1 championship game.

To view the complete Class A Section 1 bracket, click here.