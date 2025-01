Class AA #9 Stillwater got the scoring started early and never looked back, taking down #2 St. Thomas Academy 4-2 Tuesday night. KSTP Sports was there.

Stillwater senior Brody Dustin scored just 26 seconds into the game. He would add a second goal 37 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

This ends a six-game win streak for St. Thomas Academy.