Boys High School Hockey: #7 White Bear Lake takes down #10 Grand Rapids

White Bear Lake senior Jack Stanius scored twice in the opening 8 minutes to lead #7 White Bear Lake to a 5-1 victory over #10 Grand Rapids.

White Bear Lake is now on a three-game win streak and moves to 11-2-2 on the season.

Grand Rapids’ lone goal came from junior Nathan Garski in the 3rd period. Grand Rapids is now 12-4. They’re on the road tomorrow against Hill-Murray.