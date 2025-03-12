Boys High School Basketball: Wayzata gets revenge at Hopkins, wins Section 6AAAA championship

In a sold-out gym at Hopkins high school, the Wayzata Trojans, led by junior Christian Wiggins’ 31 points, beat the Hopkins Royals 76-72 to claim the Section 6AAAA crown. KSTP Sports was there.

The teams split two regular season games, with each winning on its homecourt.

Tuesday’s game came down to the final minute. Royals senior J.J. Semanko hit a three-pointer to tie it with just 60 seconds left. This came as the Royals overcame a late six-point deficit. But on Wayzata’s next possession, Wiggins hit a three to put his team up for good.

Senior guard Anthony Smith led the way in scoring for Hopkins with 21 points.

Wayzata led 34-27 at the half.

Wayzata advances to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season.