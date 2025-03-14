Boys High School Basketball: Orono routs Benilde-St. Margaret’s in section 6AAA championship

The Orono Spartans were relentless in the second half, wearing down the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights for a 76-55 win. The Spartans ended the Red Knights’ season for the third consecutive season in the Section-6AAA championship.

The Spartans found success in the post as well as on the perimeter. Mr. Basketball candidate Nolan Graves led Orono in scoring with 34 points.

Injury troubles held back Benilde-St. Margaret’s own Mr. Basketball candidate Jalen Wilson. He finished with 15 points. Tj Stuttley led the Red Knights with 21.