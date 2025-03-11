Boys High School Basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall preparing to make deep playoff run
It’s unfortunate that two of the top teams in Class 4A boys basketball will meet in the section finals, not in next week’s state tournament.
Much like the Hopkins-Wayzata section final, Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Tartan features two elite teams. The Raiders and Titans will meet Thursday night in St. Paul with a trip to state on the line.
KSTP Sports attended a recent CDH practice and spoke with head coach Jerry Kline, senior center Tommy Ahneman, and junior guard JoJo Mitchell.
CDH is 26-1, ranked No. 1 in 4A. Its one loss came when Ahneman was sidelined with a knee injury. He’s now back.
Ahneman is a Notre Dame signee, while Mitchell is garnering D-1 interest from South Dakota State, Wyoming, and others. Another key Raider, sophomore wing Ty Schlagel, already has offers from the Gophers, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
In other words, CDH is loaded.